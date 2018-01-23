Congress tells PM Modi to implement in India

[India] Jan 23 (ANI): The Congress Party on Tuesday said that the international community will believe in the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only when the latter implements the same in India.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma made this statement here following Prime Minister Modi's address at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Sharma told ANI, "Fractures have widened within the country in the last few years. The message will hold value only when the government takes steps for the world to see that what Prime Minister spoke there is being implemented here."

He added that Prime Minister Modi has reaffirmed many things in his speech at the WEF, which are the age-old wisdom of India. "I hope whatever he has said, he would implement the same at home. Bringing down the divisions, the walls and the conflicts will make the world believe that he truly adheres to the values and the wisdom of the father of the nation" Sharma stated. He further said that the Indian economy is facing many challenges, particularly in regard to fall in the government investment, loss of jobs and credits. "There is a tremendous rise in the inequality in India as well" the Congress leader stated. The Chairman of WEF, Klaus Schwab hosted the session where Prime Minister Modi showcased 'New India' to the global chief executives. (ANI)