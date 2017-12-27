Congress terms Jadhav's meeting with family as 'distressing'

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday said that the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family was distressing and disturbing.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "It's a good thing that the family of Jadhav at least got to see him once. On the other hand, looking at it dispassionately I would believe that it's somewhat distressing and disturbing that an access given to a family should not be conducted in this deplorable manner, in which Pakistan has conducted it. They did not need to do this business of security and putting up conditions."

"I am surprised. We expected better from Pakistan, the situation is unfortunately very very grave," added Khurshid. Salman Khurshid further expressed his hope that India can present a clear record of everything that has happened. before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). "Pakistan will off course tom-tom when we go back before the ICJ and I hope the government of India will have a clear record to establish when that happens," said Khurshid. However, Congress leader KTS Tulsi termed the meeting as a victory for India. "All I can say is that it is a victory for India, although we were asking for consular access. I don't think we should overreact. It is a major success for the government," said KTS Tulsi. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan had disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, who met him on Monday in Islamabad. The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure. (ANI)