Congress terms PM Modi's decision to hold fast 'farce'

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday described the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe a day-long fast against the disruption in Parliament as 'farce'.

The Congress also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise over his party's disrespect to the House.

"This is a farce of a fast by Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fast should be to seek an apology from the children whose lives have been jeopardised due to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) scams. They (BJP) should tender an apology to the Dalits," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that he will observe a day-long fast along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party members over disruptions during the budget session of the Parliament on April 12. Earlier Congress party-led by party president Rahul Gandhi sat on fast for a day at Rajghat to protest against the BJP government and non-functioning of the Parliament.(ANI)