Congress thinks PM post reserved for just one dynasty: PM Modi

[India], May 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday again took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that he was ready to be the Prime Minister.

The incumbent Prime Minister, while addressing an election rally here, said the remarks suggest that Prime Minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty.

"The newly elected Congress president has pre-announced that he will become the Prime Minister of the country in 2019. Congress thinks that the Prime Minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty," Prime Minister Modi said at his fourth rally of the day here.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said he would become the Prime Minister if Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections. The Prime Minister further said people across Karnataka have affection for the Bharatiya Janata Party which is a clear indication that Congress will be defeated in the upcoming election in the state. "Met youngsters who would be voting for the first time. Their energy and enthusiasm are commendable. I urge them to make more people aware of voting rights. The affection of people for BJP across the state is a clear indication that Congress will be defeated," he said. Further attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Modi, while hinting at Rahul's meeting with Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in several fodder scam cases, said Congress leaders have the time to meet corrupt people but had no time to meet jailed freedom fighters arrested by the then British authorities. "When freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt were jailed while fighting for our independence, did any Congress leader go to meet them? But the Congress leaders have the time to meet people who're corrupt and have been jailed," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister further took a potshot at the grand old party, saying that the party must understand that heinous crimes against women are not a political issue. "We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi had earlier alleged that Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and women's safety are not a priority for the Siddaramaiah-led government. As the assembly elections inches nearer, ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) are leaving no stone unturned to become victorious in upcoming assembly elections, where voting will be held on May 12. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15. (ANI)