Congress to boycott GST launch programme on June 30

New Delhi: The Congress Party will not be attending the mid-night session of Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out tomorrow.





Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi confirmed the news, saying, "The Congress has decided not to attend GST midnight session on June 30 in Parliament."





According to reports, Congress held internal consultations as well as informal discussions with other parties on whether or not to attend the programme.



Earlier, Congress had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching GST at the special midnight function in Parliament house pointing out that since President Pranab Mukherjee will be present, it would undermine his status.

"How can the Prime Minister launch GST in the presence of the President? This is not done and acceptable," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also dubbed GST as an "epic blunder" by the Centre.

Despite supporting GST initially, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has decided not to ratify it in its legislative assembly.

Mamata had said her party would not attend the GST roll-out programme.