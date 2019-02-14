Congress to contest on all 80 seats in UP

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Congress MLA Aradhna Mishra said the party will be contesting on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

After attending Congress committee meeting in Lucknow, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party workers, Mishra said: "People from 11 constituencies met Priyanka ji and Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. Priyanka ji expressed it clearly that we'll contest on all 80 seats."

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned in wooing the electorates of Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Priyanka along with Scindia and brother Rahul Gandhi conducted a fierce road show in Lucknow. The roadshow was also the Congress's first mega show of strength in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka was formally ushered into the party fold on January 23 on “a mission” to transform its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months. The decision to induct Priyanka was taken days after Samajwadi Party and BSP decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls jointly and kept the Congress out of the alliance. (ANI)