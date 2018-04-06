Congress to fast on April 9 for communal harmony; BJP to fast on 12 to protest Budget session disruption

New Delhi: In a bid to counter Bharatiya Janata Party’s fast scheduled to take April 12 against the Opposition for stalling the Parliament’s proceedings, Congress had called out for a counter fast on April 9 in order to protect and promote communal harmony across the nation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.

The prime minister said at a BJP parliamentary party meeting that the ruling party was doing an inclusive politics while the opposition was doing divisive and negative politics due to the saffron party's rising strength, Union Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi directed all state party units to organise a nationwide fast on April 9 to protect and promote communal harmony across the nation.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote to all PCC presidents saying the fast should be held in all states and district headquarters, terming what happened during Bharat Bandh protests on April 2 as "very unfortunate" and "dangerous for the social fabric of the country".

Indian National Congress to observe a nation-wide fast on April 9 to 'protect and promote communal harmony across the nation' following violence in protests during #BharatBandhSCST pic.twitter.com/R3afrlXsR8 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Congress said that both the BJP-ruled states and Centre did not initiate any steps to curb the violence or protect the fraternity. "Therefore it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough time. All PCC presidents must ensure that peace shall prevail in the country. Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress," the letter said.

Another protest on April 10 has been called by certain organisations against the Supreme Court's SC/ST Act order and hence Congress decided to hold its nationwide fast a day earlier.