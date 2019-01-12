Congress to fight LS polls in UP with full force: Rahul Gandhi

[UAE], Jan 12 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday declared that his party would contest the coming Lok Sabha elections with "full force " in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul's comment came after SP-BSP announced a tie-up to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 General elections. Congress was expected to be a part of the alliance.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference in Dubai said that "BSP and SP have made a political decision," adding that the Congress Party will contest the polls in UP with all its might."

"The Congress party has tremendous to offer to the people of Uttar Pradesh. I have tremendous respect to the leaders of BSP and SP, they have a right to do what they want to do. The BSP and SP have made a political decision. It's on us on how to strengthen the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and we will fight with our full capacity," Rahul told media here. SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family stronghold - Amethi and Raebareli. (ANI)