Congress to meet Goa Governor to stake claim to form govt.

[India], May 18 (ANI): Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar said they are scheduled to meet Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday to stake claim to form a government in the state, being the single-largest party.

This development came after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest party, to form a government in the state.

The Congress Goa in-charge has claimed that if given a chance they can prove their majority in the assembly within seven-day.

"We request the governor to give us seven-day and we will prove the majority on the floor. We are meeting governor to stake claim to form a government in Goa as the Congress is single largest party hence we should get an opportunity to form a government like in Karnataka," Chella Kumar said. Goa Congress spokesperson, Yatish Naik, confirmed the same and asserted that being the single largest party in the state, they would request the Goa Governor to give them a chance. "We are going to tell her that since her counterpart in Karnataka has called the single largest party, she should also call us now. We are the single largest party, will prove majority on the floor of the House," Naik said. (ANI)