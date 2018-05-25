Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' as BJP goverment turns 4

Jaipur: As the BJP gears up to celebrate the completion of four years of its government in the country on Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress has decided to observe "Betrayal Day" across the state the same day.

State Congress leaders alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had failed to rein in rising prices of essential commodities and failed to provide employment to youths as promised.

The party would observe Betrayal Day (Vishwasghat Diwas) at all its district headquarters, said Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) Vice President Archana Sharma.

Archana Sharma confirmed that at the call of All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Congress workers in Rajasthan would observe Betrayal Day at all district headquarters "to protest the BJP's anti-people policies" as it had betrayed the trust of innocent people including farmers, women, common men and youth. On the other hand, the BJP has announced to hold press conferences at all district headquarters in the state to apprise people of the welfare schemes launched by the party. Also, several programmes are scheduled to be organised over the span of next 15 days to ensure that people to get to know about the welfare policies launched by the BJP. According to party's state media chief Anand Sharma, the state BJP would organise Abhinandan Yatra, Modi Marathon, Booth Contact Campaign, Kamal Sandesh Rally, etc., so that the people of state could be informed about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. "It was Congress who betrayed the trust of masses by promoting caste politics. Also, the dynasty rule flourished under Congress. People are also aware why thousands of Sikhs were massacred under Congress rule. Hence, Congressmen should learn the meaning of betrayal before using it in the protest," Anand Sharma said. The BJP earned laurels due to its efficient working across the world, and therefore, the Congress was jealous of its success, he added.