Congress to observe fast for communal harmony

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): The Indian National Congress (INC) will observe a nation-wide fast on April 9 in order to protect and promote communal harmony across the nation.

The decision comes following the incidents of violence that were witnessed during Monday's Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Protests across the country turned violent on April 2 after protestors resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court, seeking reconsideration of its March 20 judgment. (ANI)