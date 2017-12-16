Congress totally obsessed by fear of BJP, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi tearing into the government during his first speech as Congress President was uncalled for.

"The manner in which he has criticized and abused the BJP at this moment, though it wasn't required, shows they are totally obsessed by the fear of BJP [sic]," Trivedi told ANI.

Trivedi also raised doubts over the capability of Gandhi as party president, saying, "The track record of Rahul Gandhi has been dismal till now".

Hitting back at Gandhi, Trivedi said, "It is a 134-year-old party, so it was the same party responsible for division of the country and subsequent various divisions in the various sections of society, caste, community, and others." In his first address as the Congress President today, Gandhi took another swipe at the BJP, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking India back to the medieval times. (ANI)