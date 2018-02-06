Congress traded Indian economy for personal interest: Pradhan

[India], Feb. 05 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that the Congress has traded the Indian economy for their personal interests.

"This (Congress) party has traded our economy for their own interests. Their scandals worth crores are known to everyone. They cannot live with the fact that common people are also rising in the society and that is why truth seems harsh to them," the union minister told ANI.

Pradhan's comment came after Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the Modi government for changing the names of all the schemes and presenting them as their own.

"Did we cheat in the name of Jandhan Yojana? For 55 years, a single family ruled the entire country. Should all the credits go to them only for everything?" Pradhan added. Earlier in the day, Azad said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has changed the names of all the schemes, launched under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government after 1985 and presented as their own. (ANI)