Congress trying to play religion card to woo voters: Rajnath

[India] December 3 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, saying that it wants woo voters in Gujarat elections by using religion card.

Speaking at public rally here, Singh said, "Terrorists are terrorists, neither Hindus, nor Muslims, nor Christians as they do not have any religion. But they (Congress) want to form the government by collecting votes on the basis of religion and caste".

He added that he feels sorry for the way Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi thinks.

"Rahul says development has gone berserk. I feel sorry for his way of thinking. Growth can be slow, sometimes it can be faster, it can stop at some point, but is there ever a developmental madness?" Singh questioned. With the election dates inching closer, the political slugfest between the Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting shriller by the day. The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be declared on December 18. (ANI)