Congress trying to put Centre 'in the dock': BJP

[India], June 5 (ANI): Lashing out on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the situation in Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that the Kashmir policy was strong enough, and claimed that the Congress was trying to put the Centre "in the dock."

"Venkaiah Naidu said that Congress has devised the solution of Kashmir i.e. to give Kashmir to Pakistan and that is what the map of Congress shows. If that is the case, then the people of country are not going to excuse the Congress for such comments. This is highly condemnable. The Congress has many things to explain on Kashmir rather trying to put the government on the dock," BJP leader Sudesh Verma told ANI.

Another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain assured that the Centre was trying to solve the mistakes committed by the Congress party.

"We have never compromised with the stone-pelters and will never do in future as well. We are trying to solve the mistakes committed by the Congress during their tenure. The Kashmir policy is strong enough. Rahul Gandhi need not worry about this," Hussain said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader S. Prakash advised Rahul to study the history before making such sweeping remarks as his great grandfather, grandfather, grandmother and father also could not give a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should study the history before making such sweeping remarks. The history is loaded against the Congress party. The legacy of Kashmir is inherited by the current regime. He should realise that its his great grandfather, grandfather, grandmother and father who all ruled India and could not give a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem," Prakash said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stated that he was brushed off by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley months ago, when he had warned him that the Centre is heading towards 'setting Kashmir on fire'.

"Around six, seven months ago, Mr. Arun Jaitley came to see me and I told him that they are mishandling Kashmir and they are going to set Kashmir on fire. And Jaitley brushed me aside and said that Kashmir is peaceful," Rahul told the media.

Asserting that the Centre and Prime Minister Modi were 'mishandling' Kashmir, he added that the NDA Government was creating a problem for the country by their incompetence and utilising Kashmir as a political asset.

"Kashmir is India's strength and they are making it India's weakness," he added.

Rahul's assertion came after a day of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that a solution for the Kashmir unrest would be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir would be removed.

"We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the problem which has been prevailing since 1947, the solution to it cannot be taken out with just a snap. We will remove all the impediments for a better future of Kashmir. The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country. Nature has not given those hands to pelt stones," Rajnath said.

He also hinted towards the process of dialogue, saying the Government would talk to anybody who wanted to initiate talks. (ANI)