Congress trying to stall triple talaq bill: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for trying to stall the passage of triple talaq bill in Parliament.

"Congress is trying to stall triple talaq. They are trying to do the same with OBC bill," he said while addressing an election rally on the last day of the Nava Nirman Parivartan yatra, in Bengaluru.

In the winter session of the Parliament, the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, but was stalled in the Rajya Sabha by the Opposition parties.

The Prime Minister further took a jibe at the Congress regime in Karnataka and said the state was not heading towards the path of development. "Jahan pura desh, pragati ke taraf badh raha hai, Karnataka mein ulti ganga beh rahi hai (While the nation is heading towards development, the situation is completely opposite in Karnataka)," he added. He also hit out at the state government over the recent killings of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state and said, "Chot ka jawaab vote se dena hai!" (We will retaliate to these wounds with votes). (ANI)