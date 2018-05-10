Congress trying to win Karnataka by hook or crook: Amit Shah

Bengaluru: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that amid the "palpable public anger" against the Siddaramiah government, the Congress was trying to win the Karnataka assembly elections "by hook or by crook".

He also alleged that all the development schemes were "stuck like the Bengaluru traffic" as the state government was "not giving the people their due".

"The Congress is so desperate it is employing unfair means...it wants to win the assembly elections by hook or by crook," Shah said, alleging that the Congress activists were behind the fake voter ID cards seized in Bengaluru's Rajrajeshwar Nagar by the police.

"The Congress is levelling charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But those having fake ID cards, I would advise them to not come in the Congress party's trap," Shah said. He said that during his more than 50,000 km-long journey traversing the state, he found the public quite "vocal" about the "failures of the Siddaramaiah government". "In the last five years, more than 3,500 farmers in Karnataka have committed suicide. That is a 173 per cent rise in the farmers' suicide rate. All the development schemes are stuck like the Bengaluru traffic," he said. Shah claimed that while on one hand there was anger in the public against the Congress' state government, on the other hand there was increasing "affection and liking" fro Prime Minister Narendra Modi.