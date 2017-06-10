'Congress unable to come to terms with BJP's support towards MP farmers'

[India], June 10 (ANI): Blaming Congress for politicising the farmers' issue in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Sharma on Saturday said that the former was not able to come to terms with the developmental works done for the farmers by the saffron party, adding that the public knows who was genuinely supporting the issue.

"For the past 70 years when Congress has been in power, the condition of the farmers remained worse. For the first time, a government has come into rule which is providing a protective shield to the farmers and is working towards their development. The Congress is not able to come to terms with it and is trying to destroy Madhya Pradesh. For this, they will have to pay," Sharma told ANI.

The BJP leaders added that the public cannot be fooled around anymore as they know who was genuinely standing with the farmers. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial enquiry into the deaths of five farmers during the recent agitation. He also announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed and Rs. 5 lakh for those injured in the violence. Mandsaur has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met. This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier last week when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing. (ANI)