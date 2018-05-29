Congress wants to disrupt peace in MP: CM

[India], May 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress saying that the party is trying to take advantage of the farmer crisis.

"No state has been as successful as ours in working for farmers. Congress is doing such things as they want to disrupt peace in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told ANI, on being asked about reports of villagers in Mandsaur being asked to sign a bond to maintain peace.

Earlier, reports emerged that villagers in Madhya Pradesh were asked to sign a bond to maintain peace ahead of the first anniversary of Mandsaur farmers' protest that claimed lives of five protestors.

To mark protest against last year's violence, various farmer organisations across India have called for "Gaon bandh" from June 1-10 during which no farm produce would be allowed to be transported outside villages. Chouhan also accused Congress of not doing anything for the farmers and using this opportunity as there are elections in 2018. "Congress has never done anything for the farmers they have never bought a single thing from the farmers. It is only because of the elections that they are protesting," he added.(ANI)