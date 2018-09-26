Congress welcomes SC judgement on Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act which allows any private entity to demand the unique identity document from citizens for the purpose of identification.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes," the party said in a tweet.

In its landmark judgement, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar document but with modifications.

It said it will not be required for opening bank accounts, admissions in schools or for getting mobile connections.

