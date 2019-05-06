Congress will decide new PM after LS polls results: Harish Rawat

[India], May 06 (ANI): While a few 'mahagathbandhan' leaders are projecting Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that they would decide after Lok Sabha election results on May 23 who the Prime Minister would be.

In Ludhiana to campaign for Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rawat on Sunday said, "Our leader has said it clearly we'll decide after election results that who will be the Prime Minister."

"But like Sharad Pawar Ji has said it again and again, 'coalition Government has always been successful', an example of which is 2004-2014, when Singh was king," he added. DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had batted for Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. Seven phased Lok Sabha elections which started on April 11, will conclude on May 19. Results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)