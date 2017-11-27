Congress will face same fate as in UP: Raman Singh on Gujarat polls

Rajkot: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who visited Rajkot ahead of Gujarat Elections, criticised Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress party will lose in the state, the same way it did in Uttar Pradesh.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) visited all the streets of Uttar Pradesh during the state elections, but what happened to Congress? We all know that and the same thing will happen in Gujarat as well," he said.

On his visit to Rajkot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Gujarat is moving ahead with development and that he likes "coming to Gujarat".

He added that Gujarat development has happened due to Prime Minister Modi's magic. "When we work in Chhattisgarh, we consider the Gujarat Model as our inspiration," Chief Minister Singh added. Raman Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought "so much honour to Gujarat and the country" adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking to vote for development and not on the basis of caste. "I hope that people of Gujarat and Rajkot are wise and will vote for BJP," he said. On allegations that there is a mood of anti-incumbency in Gujarat and that is the reason of BJP calling for Union Ministers and other important leaders for campaigning in Gujarat. Chief Minister Singh said, "We have come here before as well. I like coming to Gujarat and understand the working for BJP workers here." The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.