Congress will only listen to people's 'Mann Ki Baat' if comes in power in Gujarat: Rahul

[India], Nov.13 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and said his party will only listen to people's 'Mann Ki Baat' if it comes to power in Gujarat.

"When Congress comes to power, we will not tell you our 'Mann Ki Baat', we will listen to your 'Mann Ki Baat' and run the government accordingly," Rahul said while speakinG in Mehsana's Visnagar.

Earlier in the day, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to suppress the voicesof the people of Gujarat.

Speaking at the public rally in Mehsana, Rahul also backed Patidar leader Hardik Patel for pitching his voice against the saffron party. "They think that they would suppress the voice of Patidar community by doing dirty politics. Everyone is infuriated with the BJP. Hardik Patel is raising voice and representing all the youth of Gujarat. Earlier, British people tried to suppress our voice but two sons of Gujarat threw them out from India. Mahatma Gandhi ji and Sardar Patel ji. Nobody can suppress the voice of people of Gujarat," Rahul said. The Congress scion further hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). "Modi Ji talks about corruption. I went to Surat and met the traders there who told that corruption is on its verge here. Note ban and Gabbar Singh Tax has shut down all the business leading to unemployment," he added. Rahul has been campaigning vigorously and launching a scathing attack at the BJP in the light of upcoming assembly election in the state. On the final day of his three-day visit to the state, Rahul interacted with leaders of Scheduled Caste communities, and National Students' Union of India workers and visited temples. He travelled from Patan to Mahesana on the final day of Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. (ANI)