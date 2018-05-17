Congress will waive farmers' loan if comes to power in Chhattisgarh: Rahul

[India], May 17 (ANI): Ahead of 2019 general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday assured people of Chhattisgarh that his party will waive the loans of farmers if it forms government in the state.

Talking about the Congress' agenda for the 2019 general elections, while addressing a public gathering at Raipur, Rahul said, "I had asked Modi Ji, that since you let go the loans of businessmen why can't you do the same for the farmers of Chhattisgarh? He has still not answered my question. Once we come to power in 2019 we'll waive all loans on farmers."

Meanwhile, he also reacted on the Supreme Court crisis where four senior judges had held a press conference alleging discrepancies by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. "Usually, people go to court to seek justice, but this is the first time in history that four senior judges of the Supreme Court had to come out in open and request people for help saying as 'we are being suppressed, we are not able to work'," he said. Rahul further said that the party's focus on 2019 Lok Sabha election is on education, healthcare, and employment. The Congress is scheduled to hold a roadshow with a bike rally in Chhattisgarh on May 17. The state will go to polls next year.(ANI)