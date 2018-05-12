Congress will win 120 plus seats, I'll be CM: Siddaramaiah

[India], May 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed the Congress will win over 120 seats in the assembly elections and he will once again hold the top post.

Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies, told ANI that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa nor Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) leader Kumaraswamy can become the chief minister of Karnataka.

"Neither BJP nor JD(S) will come to power in Karnataka and therefore neither BS Yeddyurappa nor Kumaraswamy can become the Chief Minister. It is only Congress party that will come to power. Congress party will get 120+ seats in total. We will be going to get a clear majority. Last time we won 122 seats. This time we will win more than last time's number," Siddaramaiah said.

On the question of who will be the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said, "The party has already decided to hold the election under my leadership. What does it indicate? I will be the next the Chief Minister." When asked what will be the Congress' stand in case of a hung assembly, a confident looking Siddaramaiah said that situation won't arise at all. "When we are going to get the clear-cut majority then where is the question of hung assembly?" he asked. On the question of fighting from two constituencies, the Chief Minister said, "Anyone can fight from two constituencies. I contested elections from Badami because people of north Karnataka and some MLAs wanted me to contest from there." Earlier before casting his vote, he accused JD-S party of distributing money for votes in Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah also said that the BJP is openly supporting JD-S in Chamundeshwari, by fielding a "dummy candidate"- S.R. Gopalrao. Siddaramaiah is facing a tough fight from JD-S candidate and incumbent Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda who is a powerful face from the Vokkaliga community and his ex-mentor. In the previous two elections, the seat has either gone to the Congress (2008) or the JD-S (2013). (ANI)