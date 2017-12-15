Congress will win more than 120 seats: Bharatsinh Solanki

[India], December 15 (ANI): Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday showed confidence over state elections and said that the party will win more than 120 seats.

Addressing a gathering here, Solanki said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the same fate in Gujarat Election as it met in Delhi and Bihar earlier. We will win more than 120 seats".

"Also, exit polls are showing our victory we should still wait for the results," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress rebuffed the exit polls that predicted the BJP sweeping the Gujarat polls.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, "There have been many incidents where exit polls have been proven wrong. These exit polls will be proved wrong on the date of results, December 18." As soon the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections came to an end on Thursday, the exit polls of various media houses predicted that the BJP would secure a big win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Most of the exit polls showed that the BJP would secure more than 100 seats out of total 182 in Gujarat. This time, the polling was recorded at 67.75 percent, over 4 percent less than the 2012 elections' turnout. (ANI)