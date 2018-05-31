Congress wins Bengaluru's RR Nagar seat

Bengaluru: Congress candidate Munirathna won from the Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar Assembly constituency here by over 25,000 votes, said an official on Thursday.

"Munirathna won the election by over 25,000 votes after completion of all the 18 rounds of counting," Karnataka Joint Chief Electoral Officer K.N. Ramesh said.

In the fiercely-fought contest, Munirathna retained the seat, defeating Tulasi Muniraju Gowda of the BJP and G.H. Ramachandra of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

Around 54 per cent voting was recorded in the segment on May 28 when polling was held after it was deferred from May 12 due to reports of electoral malpractice in the area. The constituency has 4.7 lakh electorate.