Congress wins Jayanagar assembly seat in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won the Jayanagar Assembly polls by 4000 votes. She defeated the BJP's BN Prahlad, her closest rival. The seat was held by the BJP earlier.

Fifty-five per cent polling was recorded in the Jayangar Assembly constituency on June 11. The assembly elections were held across the state on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

Sowmya Reddy is Congress former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter while BJP's B N Prahlad is the brother of Vijaykumar. In all, 19 candidates are in the fray.

Ahead of the polls, Janata Dal-S had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. This was the first election after coming to power, where both coalition partners had joined hands. Both Congress and JD-S had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city. This was the first election after coming to power, where both coalition partners had joined hands. Both Congress and JD-S had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city. Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD-S candidate to a distant third behind BJP. Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD-S candidate to a distant third behind BJP.