Congress wins Jharkhand's Kolebira assembly by-poll

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Congress candidate Naman Bixal Kongari on Sunday won Kolebira assembly by-poll by 9,658 votes by defeating Basant Soren of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress took to Twitter to share its joy and laud the efforts of its workers. "Congratulations to Jharkhand Congress workers on their win in Kolebira by poll," tweeted the Congress party.

These results come as the third consecutive defeat of the BJP in by-elections in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which was supported by the Congress and other opposition parties, won both Silli and Gomia assembly seats in the by-election.

In Gomia, JMM candidate Babita Devi defeated All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13, 00 votes while the BJP's nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third. In Silli, JMM's Seema Mahto bagged the seat by defeating AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto. The by-polls in Gomia and Silli seats were necessitated following the conviction of JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto respectively. (ANI)