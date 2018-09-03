Congress wins K'taka urban local bodies' elections

[India], Sep 03 (ANI): The results for Karnataka urban local bodies' elections were declared on Monday, where the Congress party won in 982 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 929 and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] in 375.

- In City Corporation, there were 135 seats, out of which BJP bagged 54 seats, Congress-36, JD (S) - 30 and Independent- 14.

- In City Municipality, there were 927 seats, out of which BJP won 370, Congress-294, JD (S)-106 and Independent-123.

- In Town Municipality, there were +1247 seats, out of which BJP achieved 375, Congress- 514, JD (S) - 210 and Independent- 135.

- In town panchayat, there were 355 seats, out of which BJP secured 130, Congress-138, JD (S) - 29 and Independent- 57. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today thanked people of the state for reposing their faith in the party. Surjewala's Tweet Reacting on the polls results, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had said earlier in the day, "We have succeeded. JDS and Congress will go together to keep BJP at a distance." The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities, 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state. A total of 2,662 wards in 105 urban local bodies went to polls, which include 29 city municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 23 town panchayats. An impressive 67.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the day. In 2013, municipal elections were held in 4,976 seats. The Congress had won 1,960 seats and the BJP and the JD(S) had secured 905 seats each. (ANI)