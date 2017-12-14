Congress workers protesting against PM Modi's roadshow detained

[India], Dec. 14 (ANI): Congress workers marching towards Election Commission in protest over Prime Minister Modi's roadshow after casting his vote today were stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk here.

The Police also detained few Congress workers.

Earlier in the day, the Congress Party attacked the Election Commission (EC) saying that the poll body has gone mum and distanced itself from its responsibility.

"The way Modiji is doing road shows with the help of Election Commission shows that the puppet EC has shut its eyes while the constitution is being blasted every moment. Prime Minister Modiji forgot that after 22 years of poor governance, people of Gujarat have rejected the BJP and no techniques are going to help him. The EC too has distanced itself from all its responsibilities", Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference here.

He added that Prime Minister Modi's sinking boat is getting help from the EC. Another Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, further said that Prime Minister Modi's road show after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct. Bashing the Election Commission, Surjewala said that the former has become a "frontal organisation" of the BJP. Surjewala had earlier said that the Congress party will expose the "double standards of Election Commission." (ANI)