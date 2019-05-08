Congress workers send Shivraj almonds, eye drops, 'chyawanprash'

[India], May 8 (ANI): Congress workers on Wednesday accused former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of lying about the policies of the Kamalnath-led Congress government in the state.

As a mark of protest, the workers also sent a package of eye drops, almonds and 'chyawanprash' to Chouhan in order to cure him of "memory loss, defective eyesight, and impaired hearing".

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan is spreading lies about the Congress government's policies in the state. It appears that he is suffering from memory loss, impaired hearing, and defective eyesight," said Congress leader Narendra Saluja.

Chouhan is not ready to accept the reality of the pro-people policies of the Congress government, Saluja added. "We met him and gave him the list of 21 lakh farmers whose loans have been waived but still he is saying that no loans have been waived. Similarly, he took out a procession carrying a lantern on his shoulders in an area which was already lit with electricity." Polling was held in Madhya Pradesh for 13 of its 29 parliamentary seats in the first and fifth phases of Lok Sabha election. Polling for the rest of the 16 seats will be held in the sixth and seventh phases on May 12 and 19, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)