Congress Working Committee meeting underway at Sonia Gandhi's residence

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is currently underway at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Meeting after a gap of seven months, the CWC is likely to discuss organisational issue, presidential election, current political situation, opposition unity, vendetta politics by Modi Government, current beef controversy and Kashmir's deteriorating situation.

Sonia had skipped the last meeting which was chaired by her son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC members had in November unanimously expressed their support for Rahul Gandhi's elevation for the first time. At the November 7 meeting, all members, including former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and senior leader A. K. Antony, had made a strong pitch for Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. (ANI)