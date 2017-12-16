Congress working style, corrupt ways remain same: BJP

[India], December 16 (ANI): Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in divisive politics, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said irrespective of any change at the helm, the Congress would continue to symbolise corruption.

"This speaks volumes about the thought process, the working nature of Congress party. So a new president or an old president, the working style of Congress and the corrupt ways of Congress will still remain the same," Patra said while addressing the media here.

"Congress is not an ancient thought process as claimed by a few, rather Congress is a corrupt thought process and that has been proved by the judicial process today," he said while citing sentencing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress. "This is not just sentencing of Koda but an answer to the Congress, who looted the tribals," Patra said. Koda and ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta were earlier in the day sentenced to three years imprisonment in the coal scam case by a special court in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, the Gandhi scion took over the Congress' reins from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, at a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here. In his first address as party president, Rahul charged BJP of indulging in divisive politics and said "Congress took India to 21st century, but the prime minister (Narendra Modi) today is taking us back to the medieval times." (ANI)