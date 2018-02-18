Congress youth leader suspended for assaulting man

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been suspended from the party for six years for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwara said, "Mohammed Haris Nalapad suspended from the party for six years."

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Haris Nalapad and ten others.

The accused allegedly has threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. Mohammed Nalpad is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris. (ANI)