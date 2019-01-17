Congress Youth Wing to hoist National Flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Congress party's youth wing is planning to hoist the National Flag at the Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar area as part of its Yuva Kranti Yatra, highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government across the country.

The Yuva Kranti Yatra started on December 16 from Kanyakumari and is expected to reach New Delhi on January 30 where a big event has been planned. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Keshav Chandra Yadav and Vice President Srinivas BV are leading the Yatra which is scheduled to reach Srinagar on January 19.

IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey told ANI that the party is planning to hoist the National Flag at the Lal Chowk. Pandey said, "we are not going to have Biryani in Pakistan we are going to show to anti-India forces that youth stands with the spirit of India." "Our Yatra started from Kanyakumari and has almost travelled nine thousand kilometres from Tamila Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. It will enter Jammu and Kashmir through Punjab," he added. "Through flag hoisting, we want to show that Kashmir is an integral part of India and youth stands with the national sentiment whereas some of the political parties and their leaders are trying to showcase that youth in Kashmir has deviated from the idea of India which is not true," Pandey said. (ANI)