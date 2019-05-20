Cong's Madhya Pradesh government will fall on its own: BJP

[India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state will fall on its own, says BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gopal Bhargava.

"You can yourself analyse the current situation. They have the support of one SP MLA, one MLA of BSP and four Independent MLAs. There is bickering within the party," he said while talking to ANI on Monday.

"This government will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel the government's time has come. It will have to go soon," he said.

"For some, the Congress government is of two and a half CMs; for some of three CMs and for others of 3.5 CMs. There is widespread anarchy in the state under the current dispensation," said Bhargava. He also spoke about the leadership crisis in the Congress. "You can see the Congress has a leadership crisis as well. This is the main reason for the Congress' decline. We are winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh just after six months that we lost in the Assembly polls, all because of the Congress' false promises and faulty policies," he said. "We will write to the Governor in a few days, requesting her to call the session of Assembly keeping in the people's aspirations and other current issues," he said. The 231-member MP Assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by two MLAs of SP-BSP, and four Independent MLAs. (ANI)