Conman posing as ACB officer arrested in Hyderabad

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Hyderabad police arrested a man who posed himself as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer and tried to extort money from a private school, the police said.

The man named Hanumanth Rao tried to extort Rs 1.5 crore from a private school in Chanda Nagar Police Station limits.

Rao was arrested following a complaint filed by the school authorities.

According to the police, a case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused has been sent to judicial remand.

Earlier in March, a 23-year-old man allegedly posing an ACB official, raided schools, harassed principals and teachers in Rajasthan's Kota. As per information, the man played all the drama to impress a girl into marrying him. In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man, Ashish Kumar, was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and extorting money from a 19-year-old man in north-east Delhi's Jyoti Nagar. (ANI)