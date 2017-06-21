Connecting the world: Here is how the world is celebrating International Yoga Day

[India], June 21 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, the entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit.
The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga.
Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household.
Conveying his greetings to all those who joined the Yoga Day 2017 celebrations across India and the world, Prime Minister Modi said Yoga's immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.
"I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness," Prime Minister Modi said.
The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015.
An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.
@IndiainPakistan celebrates the 3rd #YogaDay2017 in Islamabad with enthusiastic participation from the diplomatic community @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/RXqvEBDD3u— India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) June 18, 2017
#IDY2017 celebration at #Bangabandhu National Stadium in #Dhaka, #Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/ajoNbgZvsl— India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) June 21, 2017
Celebration of 3rd International Day of Yoga at the sacred and world heritage site of Machu Picchu, 2400 mts above sea level. pic.twitter.com/J7YVUsUV4Q— India in Peru & Bol (@eoilima) June 20, 2017
Beautiful island of Krk and citizens of Baška practiced yoga today in a picturesque landscape. #IDY2017 pic.twitter.com/EGpQsDyKQc— India in Croatia (@India_Croatia) June 20, 2017
Yoga @Domboshava, a national monument in Zimbabwe, against the backdrop of sunset scene #yogaday #idy2017 pic.twitter.com/HeamFxj76G— India in Zimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) June 18, 2017
A few more glimpses of #IDY2017 at Trafalgar Square on June 20.#YogaDay #Yogaforpeace @PMOIndia @LDN_gov @ANI_news pic.twitter.com/EtcqlvM2aP— India in the UK (@HCI_London) June 20, 2017
Yoga session on Sthira and Sukha: Stress and Tension relief on #IDY2017 #YogaDay at @AsiaSocietyHK . pic.twitter.com/03dx7ckWyQ— India in Hong Kong (@CGIHongKong) June 18, 2017
Yoga lesson at Parco Sempione, Milan 18 June 2017 pic.twitter.com/VXifHiB35p— India in Milan (@cgmilan1) June 19, 2017
Yoga lovers from India and China practice poses at #GreatWall to celebrate #InternationalDayofYoga @EOIBeijing https://t.co/t9tKE6Ajwx pic.twitter.com/R0o5zPtjcW— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 20, 2017
Celebration of 3rd International Day of Yoga at High Commission of India, Lusaka, Zambia on 18th June 2017. pic.twitter.com/GkKf2mCXDg— India in Zambia (@indiainzambia) June 19, 2017
Yoga in Kabul #IYD2017@IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/CQ8WwZ9Zzw— India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) June 21, 2017
Prez @MaithripalaS joins yoga enthusiasts in Colombo to celebrate #IDY2017 https://t.co/ESxWkD1ItS@colombogazette pic.twitter.com/sBwQvKlO29
In the run up to the 3rd International Day of Yoga. Pictures feature Ms. Priyanka Yoshikawa, Miss World Japan 2016. #IDY2017 #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/zke3DIrcTx— India in Japan?????? (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 19, 2017
#YogainSingapore #YogaDay 85 sessions 70 venues: weeklong #IDY2017 continues @ Changi Airport, a school, university and Buddhist temple pic.twitter.com/tnMV66xnMU— India in Singapore (@IndiainSingapor) June 20, 2017
IDY celebrations continued at Huying Park Lake Dongguan where hundreds joint the event organised by CGI, Guangzhou with Local yoga centre. pic.twitter.com/cDQvu4ekak— India in Guangzhou (@cgiguangzhou) June 21, 2017
(ANI)