Connecting the world: Here is how the world is celebrating International Yoga Day

[India], June 21 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, the entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit.

The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household.