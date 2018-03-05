Conrad Sangma-Kharge lock horns over northeast polls

[India], Mar. 05 (ANI): Designated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said his alliance have a clear majority to form a government in the state and "it was nothing to be surprised about".

Sangma was responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the grand old party had worked hard in Meghalaya and secured more seats than Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Congress had 21 seats, we went with 34 to the governor. It's a democracy. Aap hi bataiye, Governor 21 waale ko bulaenge ya 34 waale ko? We clearly have the majority. There's nothing to be surprised about," Sangma told ANI.

As per the results of the Meghalaya State Assembly polls declared on March 3, the Congress party retained its hold with 21 seats, while the National People's Party (NPP) bagged 19 seats. Yesterday, Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at BJP claiming that Congress had worked hard in Meghalaya and secured more seats than BJP. "Our leaders (Congress) had worked hard in Meghalaya and secured more seats than them. BJP had won only two seats. They converted that two to 30. They broke off our party supporters and took them with them. Governor shouldn't agree to this, they can't be the single largest party," Kharge told ANI. "Opportunity must be given to single largest party. If it can't prove majority then party at 2nd position could be invited. They don't want democracy and want to create environment of fear. It won't go on for long, people will understand this gradually," Kharge added. The National People's Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma will be the new chief minister of Meghalaya and the swearing-in of the new ministers will take place on March 6. (ANI)