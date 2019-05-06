Construction of road underway in Naxal-affected area under CRPF, Chhattisgarh police security

[India], May 06 (ANI): In an endeavour to bring development in every corner of Chhattisgarh, construction of a 22-km road between Naxal-affected Chunchuna and Pundang village is underway.

Since the region is Naxal-affected, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police have been deployed at the place for the security of the workers and villagers involved in the construction of the road.

"The CRPF and Police camps have been set up to ensure safety," police said.

According to the villagers, they have to walk the entire distance for medical requirements and even for work like buying grocery.

Workers engaged in the ongoing road construction work said that though these areas are Naxal-affected, they are not afraid as they are under the security of police force deployed here. "It is very dangerous working here but due to the presence of police force, we do not have any fear. Fearlessly, we are now engaged in the construction of the road," one of the workers told ANI. Reflecting on the same, Kusmi Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manoj Tirki said, "The task to construct the road in Naxal-affected Chunchuna and Pundang village is underway. As the area is Naxal-affected, the police deployment is here. The villagers face difficulties due to the lack of proper road. CRPF and police have set up their camps here to provide full security to the workers." With the development, the villagers will easily be able to travel to the weekly markets to buy household products as well as for medical assistance. (ANI)