Consumer plays an important in economy, says PM Modi

Greetings on World Consumer Rights Day. The consumer plays an important role in the economy.

Government of India is not only focussing on consumer protection but also consumer prosperity. pic.twitter.com/avsAEhtowZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 15, 2018

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year.

The consumer movement marks March 15 with World Consumer Rights Day every year, as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights.

The day is an opportunity to promote basic rights of all consumers, demanding that those rights are respected and protected and gives consumers a chance to protest against the market abuses and social injustices

The theme for this year is 'Making Digital Marketplaces Fairer'.

Several functions are being organised across the country to mark the occasion and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will also preside over a function in New Delhi.

On March 15, 1962, President John F Kennedy was the first world leader, who formally addressed the issue of consumer rights in US Congress.

The first World Consumer Rights Day was observed in 1983 and has since become an important occasion for mobilising citizen action.

In India, besides the World Consumer Rights Day, we observe the National Consumer Day on December 24 every year. (ANI)