Consumers should get products at rational price, says Pradhan

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): Amid the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday appealed that the consumers should get the products at a rational price.

"I appeal to the GST council that these products be included in the GST framework. Consumers should get the products at a rational price in the entire country," Pradhan told ANI.

The public has blamed and urged the Central government to come up with a plan to tackle the problem of ever-rising fuel prices.

For the unversed, petrol is being sold in Delhi for Rs 73.83/litre and diesel at a record price of Rs 64.69 a liter. (ANI)