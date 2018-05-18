Controversial! BJP's KG Bopaiah appointed pro term speaker of Karnataka Assembly

KG Bopaiah, 62, BJP MLA for Virajpet, will be the pro tem speaker for Saturday’s floor test.

In October 2011, 11 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling BJP along with some independent MLAs revolted against the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa and submitted a letter to the Governor withdrawing their support to the BJP Government.

In a controversial move, Speaker Bopaiah disqualified the rebel MLAs and thus played a major role in the survival of the BJP Government in Karnataka.

Although his decision was upheld by the Karnataka High Court,[6] it was overturned by the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court criticised the Speaker for the haste with which he had acted during the trust vote. Now, the three-time MLA is in the saddle again! Singhvi criticises Bopaiah's appointment, says it reflects bias



Senior Congress leader and the lawyer who argued the Congress' case in the Supreme Court, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that the convention is to appoint the seniormost MLA without showing bias towards man, woman and party. By this convention, RV Deshpande should have been appointed.



RV Deshpande is an eight-time MLA and was expected to be appointed the pro-tem speaker. Deshpande had said earlier in the day that he had received no communication from the Governor. By this convention, RV Deshpande should have been appointed.RV Deshpande is an eight-time MLA and was expected to be appointed the pro-tem speaker. Deshpande had said earlier in the day that he had received no communication from the Governor. Dinesh Gundu Rao, working President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, also criticised the appointment pointing out the Supreme Court had passed strictures against Bopaiah previously. Shocking decision by the Hon’ble Governor..Constitutional Convention says the seniormost,in this case RV Deshpande should’ve been named. Also Supreme Court had passed structures against the conduct of KG Bopiah as Speaker.

