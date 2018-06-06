Conversion is not a solution: Anil Vij on Dalits conversion to Buddhism

[India], June 6 (ANI): A day after 120 Dalits in Haryana converted to Buddhism, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that such steps will not provide any solution.

"One must stand by his religion. If they had a problem, we could have looked for a solution. Some demands had been agreed to," the Haryana Minister told ANI.

"Using conversion to make someone agree with you isn't right," Vij added.

On June 2, 120 Dalits from Jind district converted to Buddhism after their certain demands were not met, despite staging a 115 days long protest.

Earlier in the week, the Dalits had demanded an ordinance by the state government against the Supreme Court ruling that had made amendments to the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)