Conversion of Muslims: Three arrested over attack on journalists

[India] Feb. 14 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday in Kolkata over attack on journalists who were covering alleged conversion of Muslims to Hinduism.

Earlier, 14 members of a Muslim family allegedly converted to Hinduism at an event by Hindu Samhati at Rani Rasmoni Avenue.

When some journalists tried to speak to the family at the venue then they were allegedly attacked by Hindu Samhati workers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on journalists and promised to punish the guilty.

Three persons have been arrested in case of attack on media. Tapan Ghosh, founder of Hindu Samhati, is being examined by the police. (ANI)