Converting Anna movement into AAP was wrong: HS Phoolka

[India[ Jan 4 (ANI): Disenchanted with Aam Aadmy Party and Arvind Kejriwal, Senior advocate and activist HS Phoolka, after resigning from AAP, on Friday said that converting Anna movement into a political party (AAP) in 2012 was wrong, adding that he will form an organisation within six months in Punjab, which will work as a ''parallel force'' to all political parties.

Addressing a press conference here, Phoolka stated: "Anna movement began eight years back and in the process, several social activists came together and form an organisation, which seemed like a parallel force to political parties. It was surely the need of an hour. However, today I can say that the decision wasn't correct as the movement shouldn't have ended, we again need the same Anna wave that can call a spade a spade."

"Within six months, I will form an organisation in Punjab, which will work as a ''parallel force'' to all political parties," he added.

Elaborating more about the organisation that is likely to be formed in six months, Phoolka said: "Our upcoming organisation will fight to provide justice to the needy, reduce the menace of drugs and alcohol from Punjab and work for the development in education and health sectors."

Phoolka further stated that to form the organisation, he needs support from those who are keen to work for the society's well being and not to look forward to a political opportunity. "I will go to every social organisation in Punjab to seek their support and help. And those who have left AAP and others political parties, including doctors, lawyers can join us in our new campaign," he said.

Stressing that many are insisting him to contest Lok Sabha's election, Phoolka said, "After Delhi High Court convicted and awarded life imprisonment to Sajjan Kumar, many people have asked me to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha's elections but I want to clear it that I won't contest general elections as I don't want to use the combined win of our community for some political gains."

Phoolka who has been fighting legal battle to provide justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims further asserted that Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are yet to be brought to court and put behind bars and we can fight this battle through a common platform.

The former AAP leader also highlighted that he has submitted his resignation as MLA but it hasn't been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

Notably, AAP was formed by Arvind Kejriwal and other supporters following the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

Phoolka's resignation came amidst the speculation that AAP and Congress are looking forward to form an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Phoolka announced his resignation on Twitter stating that "I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted," he tweeted. (ANI)