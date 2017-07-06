Cooperation for traditional medicine will improve relations among BRICS nations: J.P. Nadda

Union Health Minister J.P.Nadda on Thursday while addressing the audience at (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) BRICS meet said that cooperation between countries for traditional medicine will strengthen the friendship amongst the nations of the group.

Nadda said that cooperation between BRICS nations in medicine will promote health of people of all countries.

"Cooperation among BRICS nations for traditional medicine will promote friendship among the nations and promote health of all our people," said Nadda.

Leaders of the BRICS will also hold informal talks on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit next week in Hamburg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit on July 7 in Hamburg, Germany, amid escalating tensions between both nations. (ANI)