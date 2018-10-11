Coordination among technologies leading to 4th Industrial revolution: PM

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Coordination among diverse technologies is leading to Fourth Industrial Revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking of the opportunities that will be made available with the launch of this Centre, he said, "Under such conditions, launch of this centre in India after San Francisco, Tokyo and Beijing opens door to infinite possibilities for future."

The Prime Minister also said that technological advent can take development in India to new heights, he said, "Artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, big Data and several other new technologies have the capacity to take development in India to new heights, generate new employment opportunities and enhance life of every Indian."

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is the fourth major industrial era after the initial Industrial Revolution of the 18th century. It is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres.(ANI)