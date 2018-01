[India], Jan 26 (ANI): A policeman deputed as gunman of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Ludhiana died after allegedly shooting himself at Republic Day function on Friday.

Policeman Manjit Singh, who dies on the spot, was deputed as gunman of the Jagraon City police station SHO.

The reason behind the shooting is yet to be known.

More details are awaited. (ANI)